Mistakes are human, especially in sports! - Choupo-Moting opens up after shocking miss

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 28 // 10 Apr 2019, 23:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PSG's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hopes his critics "find their peace" after dealing with the backlash following his shocking miss against Strasbourg.

Having put the capital club 1-0 up on Sunday in Ligue 1 action, the forward inexplicably stopped Christopher Nkunku's goal-bound shot going in, blocking the ball onto the post.

Strasbourg capitalised on the reprieve to score twice before the break, though PSG avoided an embarrassing defeat in the French capital thanks to a header from substitute Thilo Kehrer.

Choupo-Moting apologised for his unnecessary intervention after the game and, writing on Instagram on Wednesday, he revealed his desire to move on from the error while promising to give his all for the cause.

"Ups and downs, that's life," he wrote. "I can't change what happened but I will try to do better! I am sorry for those I disappointed but mistakes are human, especially in sports!

"It's sad to see how negative things are pushed, especially by the media and brainwashing people's minds.

"I really like our club, PSG, and it was a wonderful feeling to score in front of you supporters. Unfortunately after that I made the big mistake and all was forgotten!

"I hope that those haters who are insulting me feel better now and find their peace and happiness in their own life!

"For those who are always supporting me or just understanding that mistakes can happen... I wanna say thank you and big respect. I will continue to give everything."