Mitrovic signs new five-year deal at Fulham

14   //    08 Jul 2019, 00:24 IST
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic has signed a new five-year contract at Fulham to put an end to rumours he was on his way out of Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old striker was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, with offers in the region of £30million expected for a player who scored 11 goals in 37 Premier League appearances in 2018-19.

The Serbia international, who has netted 25 times in 48 outings for his country, joined Fulham from Newcastle United in July 2018 and has committed himself to the Championship club until 2024 despite last term's top-flight relegation. 

Mitrovic told the club's official website: "I'm really happy and I'm looking forward to playing here next season.

"There were a lot of clubs interested but in the end I decided to stay here because I'm really happy and settled at Fulham.

"My kids, wife, all my family are happy here. This is my home and I am really happy to sign a new deal.

"Since the first day I came here I have received a great reception from everyone in the club and the fans. I feel motivated and every morning when I come here to work I am happy.

"I have found my happiness and passion here."

