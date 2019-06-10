×
Money doesn't play football – Brescia tell Milan and Juve Tonali's not for sale

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    10 Jun 2019, 22:14 IST
tonali-cropped
Sandro Tonali training on international duty

Juventus and AC Milan have been told to give up their pursuits for highly rated Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali by the club's president and owner Massimo Cellino.

Tonali, 19, is one of Italy's brightest prospects, having broken into Brescia's first-team picture at the age of 17.

A technically gifted deep-lying playmaker who is often likened to Azzurri and Milan great Andrea Pirlo, Tonali was first called up to the senior Italy side in November 2018, though he is yet to be capped.

He played 34 league games last season as Brescia were crowned Serie B champions and earned promotion back to the top flight, with many expecting the midfielder to be snapped up by a bigger club in the close season.

But Cellino is adamant Tonali is going nowhere having signed a new three-year deal just last August.

"We need to reinforce ourselves, but I believe we already have a competitive team, so we don't sell anyone," he told reporters on Monday.

"Offers for Tonali haven't arrived. I have no e-mail address, I don't have any offers. They [interested clubs] can send me carrier pigeons, but if I don't sell, I don't sell.

"Tonali is non-transferable. We need footballers, if we sell them what are we going to do? I won't sell him even for a crazy offer.

"Money does not play football, it is used to pay debts for those who have to sell players because they have spent too much. I have spent well and I can afford to keep him."

Cellino also reacted negatively to the idea of a deal that included Tonali being loaned back to Brescia for a season.

"I have been in football for 30 years and made my share of errors and I won't do them again. I have already done that c**p," he added.

