'More than 140 arrests' made after clashes between Juventus and Ajax fans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    11 Apr 2019, 04:30 IST
ajax-cropped
Ajax's Johann Cruijff ArenA

Amsterdam Police made "more than 140" arrests after clashes between Juventus and Ajax fans before Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw.

Supporters of Juve and Ajax clashed in the city prior to the first-leg quarter-final fixture, with videos shared on social media showing ugly scenes.

Amsterdam police shared images of seized items, including fireworks and a knife, initially saying "dozens" of people had been detained.

But a statement a few hours later highlighted the extent of the problems and said the majority of those involved were Juve fans.

"The police carried out many arrests on Wednesday April 10 prior to the Ajax-Juventus match," a statement read.

"Two large groups, mostly Italian supporters, have been arrested. The first group, 46 suspects, was arrested in the metro and the second group, 61 suspects, was arrested at the stadium. Weapons and fireworks were found in these groups.

"The police also acted on the Arenaboulevard on the south side of the stadium. This was as a result of disturbances that arose from the lighting of fireworks and the committing of open violence [including vandalism of the stadium] near entrance H.

"Here the water cannon was deployed, as well as mobile units and police on horseback. More than 30 arrests were made. The police are investigating these incidents."

Earlier on Wednesday, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Interior Matteo Salvini claimed 120 of those held were Juve supporters.

"Around 120 were detained," he said in a Facebook Live video. "People were found carrying objects that were not exactly appropriate for a trip to the stadium.

"Football is beautiful, sport is beautiful, but only with clean hands and a clean face, without creating trouble, so be good."

Omnisport
NEWS
