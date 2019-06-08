Moreno in contact with Luis Enrique through messages

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has been absent since leaving Malta due to a family emergency in March

Spain assistant Robert Moreno said he has remained in constant communication with Luis Enrique and insisted the absent head coach is still in charge of the team.

Luis Enrique was again absent as Moreno stood in for Friday's comfortable 4-1 win over Faroe Islands in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has not been seen since missing Spain's victory against Malta in March due to a family emergency.

Moreno, however, revealed the 49-year-old helped Spain prepare for their win away to Faroe Islands via messages.

¡FINAL EN EL ESTADIO TÓRSVØLLUR!



Sumamos 3 nuevos puntos y seguimos líderes del Grupo F en nuestro camino hacia la #EURO2020



| 1-4 | 90+3' | #UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/V7fVrNPx2e — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 7, 2019

"I have been in contact with Luis all week as we prepared for this game," Moreno said.

"I spoke to him before the game about the line-up for today and we discussed tactics for the threat of the Faroe Islands.

"We maintained contact throughout the game, and we have a courier delivering messages to him at full-time.

"I am here for as long as I am needed, but Luis remains manager of the team."

Santi Cazorla made his international comeback after three and a half years following a remarkable return to prominence at Villarreal.

The 34-year-old had been struck down by a serious Achilles injury towards the end of his five-year spell with Arsenal.

"We are very happy with the return of Santi," Moreno told reporters. "Even Luis has sent us a message congratulating him. We know of his quality, what he has done today is of incredible merit."