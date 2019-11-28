Napoli fans arrested amid violent disorder around Champions League tie at Liverpool
Five Napoli fans were arrested amid disorder outside Anfield ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game against Liverpool, Merseyside Police confirmed.
A statement from the force said three Napoli supporters were arrested for violent disorder and another for affray, with a fifth arrested for breach of the peace at the turnstiles on Anfield Road.
Earlier in the day, Merseyside Police said a number of flags attached to flag poles were confiscated from supporters following reports fans had been seen carrying golf clubs.
"No golf clubs have been found," said a statement from the force posted to social media.
Officers policing the LFC v Napoli CL game have arrested 5 Napoli fans. 3 men were arrested for violent disorder and another was for affray following disorder on Walton Breck Rd before the game. A fifth man was arrested for breach of the peace at the turnstiles on Anfield Road. pic.twitter.com/fLcDEVrtAB— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 27, 2019
Last year, Liverpool fan Sean Cox was hospitalised after he was stabbed amid disorder outside Anfield ahead of a Champions League tie against Roma.
Simone Mastrelli pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three and a half years after Cox sustained serious head injuries in the attack.