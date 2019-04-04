Nelson would struggle to say no if Rodgers asked him back

Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers

Jordy Nelson is just a week into retirement but would consider returning — on one condition.

The former wide receiver revealed he would reverse his decision if his former teammate and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbied for him to play with Green Bay.

When asked on the "Dan Patrick Show" about the possibility of the two reuniting, Nelson simply said: "It probably would be hard to say no."

Nelson announced his retirement last month after spending 10 years in the NFL, nine of which were with the Packers. He was cut by Green Bay in 2017 after recording 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns while with the Packers, with whom he won a Super Bowl at the end of the 2010 season.

He then signed with the Raiders and finished with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three touchdowns for Oakland last year but was released in March after they signed receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

Nelson said that he believes he would still be a Raider had it not been for the amount of money they spent early in free agency.

"They just gave me a nice retirement gift, I guess," Nelson said of the bonus he received prior to being released. "I don't know, it's a crazy business as people find out each and every year.

"I think they just got some free agents that they didn't think they were going to get or be a part of, is what I've been told. But, yeah, it's an interesting business.

"I don't think it was necessarily just Antonio Brown. I think when they signed Tyrell Williams and even Trent Brown, the tackle from the Patriots, I think they were just spending a lot more money than what they were expecting to spend."

If Rodgers does not come calling, the 33-year-old Nelson still has a plan to hopefully re-retire as a Packer.

"I got to talk to [Packers president] Mark Murphy," he said. "He's opened up the door to come back and do the one-day deal. So, we're still working on a time to get that done and that way I can sign a contract and retire a Packer and end where it started."