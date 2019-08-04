×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar next? Bartomeu hints at more Barcelona signings after Junior Firpo deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    04 Aug 2019, 19:58 IST
neymar
PSG forward Neymar

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says more signings are anticipated before the close of the LaLiga transfer window as speculation over a bid for Neymar continues.

The Spanish champions secured the arrival of Junior Firpo from Real Betis on Sunday in a deal that could be worth €30million.

Barca have spent upwards of €230m on new players in 2019, with Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Emerson among those to arrive in the close season.

They are reportedly in negotiations for the season-long loan of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who is pushing to leave the Ligue 1 champions just two years on from his world-record €222m move from Barca.

Such a deal, that would likely include an option to buy in 2020, would help Barca balance their spending while negating the need to sell several first-team players before the window closes on September 2.

Bartomeu thinks more arrivals at Camp Nou are certainly possible in the coming weeks.

"We have a stronger squad, with more potential," he said.

"There are still several weeks left for the market to close and we could have more incomings.

"We have an ambitious and incredible squad, led by the best player in the world and in history, Leo Messi."

Advertisement

Neymar watched on as PSG beat Rennes 2-1 in Shenzhen to win the Trophee des Champions for the seventh year in a row.

The Brazil international was dragged into medal celebrations by Marco Verratti and appeared in good spirits, despite PSG sporting director Leonardo confirming last month the player wants to leave.

There was then a moment of controversy when Kylian Mbappe, who scored PSG's first goal, appeared to push Neymar out of the way as the team celebrated with the trophy in front of photographers on the pitch.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana reportedly still interested in signing Junior Firpo 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Junior Firpo agrees to join the Blaugrana   
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona agree €30m Junior Firpo deal
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana announce the signing of Junior Firpo from Real Betis
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan club make Junior Firpo move
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to beat Manchester United to sign LaLiga left-back, Zidane says 'no' to Neymar signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Junior Firpo flattered by Barcelona links but focused on Real Betis
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set to sign Neymar with 'Plan B', Real Madrid's interest in Van de Beek confirmed as Solskjaer confirms Pogba stance and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 August 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans reportedly lining up a move for Junior Firpo 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make £90m plus two players bid for Neymar, Ousmane Dembele says no to PSG and more Barcelona transfer news, July 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
06 Aug APO QAR 10:30 PM APOEL vs Qarabağ
06 Aug PAO AJA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Ajax
06 Aug DIN FER 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Ferencváros
Europa League 2018-19
06 Aug ARA SAB 08:30 PM Ararat-Armenia vs Saburtalo
06 Aug RIG HJK 09:30 PM Riga vs HJK
06 Aug SUT LIN 11:45 PM Sutjeska vs Linfield
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us