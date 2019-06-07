×
Neymar to be assessed by PSG after ankle injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    07 Jun 2019, 06:10 IST
Neymar-cropped
Neymar will miss Brazil's Copa America campaign due to a ruptured ankle ligament

Neymar will be reassessed by Paris Saint-Germain to determine a recovery time after the Brazil star was ruled out of the Copa America with a serious ankle injury.

Brazil forward Neymar suffered a ligament rupture in his right ankle during Wednesday's 2-0 friendly win over Qatar in Brasilia.

Neymar left the ground in tears as he was carried down the tunnel in the first half before the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the PSG star's absence from the Copa America, which gets underway on June 14.

Ligue 1 champions PSG released a statement on Thursday, which read: "Neymar Jr. suffered a severe sprain of the outer lateral ligament of his right ankle in Brasilia during a warm-up match for the Copa America.

"Paris Saint-Germain's Brazil striker will be reassessed by the club's medical department within the next 72 hours to define the rehabilitation process and recovery time for the player."

Neymar, 27, was braced for the toughest match of his career midweek amid a rape allegation.

A Sao Paulo state official confirmed to Omnisport on Saturday that a charge has been brought against the PSG forward following an incident in the French capital on May 15.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video on Sunday, in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to "extort" him.

He is now facing a police investigation in Brazil after publishing intimate pictures of the alleged victim within the social media video.

Neymar netted 15 Ligue 1 goals and 23 across all competitions for French champions PSG in 2018-19.

