Neymar to miss PSG game against Lyon due to rib injury

Associated Press
News
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 20:28 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's home game against Lyon in the French league on Sunday as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

The Brazil star hurt his ribs in a physical encounter against Montpellier last weekend and missed league leader PSG's trip to play Nantes on Tuesday night.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar trained normally on Saturday morning but “it's too early for him to play” against Lyon.

Tuchel did not say whether Neymar would be ready for the French Cup quarterfinal away to Dijon on Wednesday.

PSG has a league game at Amiens next Saturday before traveling to face Borussia Dortmund three days later in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Feb. 18.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Published 08 Feb 2020, 20:28 IST
