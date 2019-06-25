×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar wishes Messi happy birthday as Barcelona return rumours grow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
447   //    25 Jun 2019, 00:08 IST
MessiNeymar-Cropped
Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar

Neymar has wished Lionel Messi a happy birthday on social media amid growing rumours the Brazil superstar will return to Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to sell Neymar with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warning in a rare interview that the Ligue 1 champions will no longer tolerate "celebrity behaviour" in what was widely speculated to be a barb at the 27-year-old.

Real Madrid have long been linked with the forward but their capture of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, coupled with a spending spree that has seen Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy join, may scupper a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barca are reportedly considering bringing Neymar back to the club with talisman Messi said to be among those pushing for the deal to happen.

And on the Barca captain's 32nd birthday, Neymar posted a message to his former team-mate on social media.

"Happy birthday, brother," Neymar wrote on his Instagram Story. "May God bless you always."

Brazil team-mates Philippe Coutinho and Arthur have said they want Neymar, ruled out of the ongoing Copa America by an ankle injury, to return to Barcelona.

But a Monday report in UK newspaper the Independent claimed Neymar has been offered to Manchester United.

According to the report, PSG were keen to discuss a potential swap deal involving Paul Pogba, but the Premier League club were not interested.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona
Advertisement
Transfer News: Neymar wants Barcelona superstar at PSG, Manchester United superstar's agent makes shock exit claims and more, 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar looks for house in Barcelona, PSG want Casemiro in possible Madrid deal
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar rejects Madrid, open to Barca return
RELATED STORY
Hazard, De Ligt, Pogba, Mbappe and Neymar - the close-season's top transfer sagas
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to bid £70million for Aubameyang, Liverpool will have to make a massive offer to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and more Premier League transfer news: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar tells Barca players he's coming
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: PSG willing to sell Neymar
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid to offer €130m and James or Bale for Neymar
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Pogba race intensifies as Man United prepare bumper new contract
RELATED STORY
Premier League return does not fit into my plans - Coutinho happy at Barca
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us