Neymar wishes Messi happy birthday as Barcelona return rumours grow

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 447 // 25 Jun 2019, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar

Neymar has wished Lionel Messi a happy birthday on social media amid growing rumours the Brazil superstar will return to Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to sell Neymar with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warning in a rare interview that the Ligue 1 champions will no longer tolerate "celebrity behaviour" in what was widely speculated to be a barb at the 27-year-old.

Real Madrid have long been linked with the forward but their capture of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, coupled with a spending spree that has seen Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy join, may scupper a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barca are reportedly considering bringing Neymar back to the club with talisman Messi said to be among those pushing for the deal to happen.

And on the Barca captain's 32nd birthday, Neymar posted a message to his former team-mate on social media.

"Happy birthday, brother," Neymar wrote on his Instagram Story. "May God bless you always."

"Happy birthday, brother. May God bless you always."



Awww isn't that lovely?



Neymar shared the birthday love for his ex-Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi...



Will there be a Camp Nou reunion for the star forwards next season? pic.twitter.com/kf0pGokPgD — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) June 24, 2019

Brazil team-mates Philippe Coutinho and Arthur have said they want Neymar, ruled out of the ongoing Copa America by an ankle injury, to return to Barcelona.

But a Monday report in UK newspaper the Independent claimed Neymar has been offered to Manchester United.

According to the report, PSG were keen to discuss a potential swap deal involving Paul Pogba, but the Premier League club were not interested.