No bitterness towards Mourinho – Manchester United flop Depay shining for Lyon

Memphis Depay accepts he was not good enough for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United but is enjoying proving his worth in Ligue 1 with Lyon.

by Omnisport News 18 Mar 2017, 16:09 IST

Lyon midfielder Memphis Depay

Netherlands international Memphis Depay has no hard feelings towards Jose Mourinho or Manchester United after being forced to resurrect his career with Lyon in Ligue 1.

Depay won a move to Old Trafford in 2015 after inspiring PSV to the Eredivisie title but he fell short of expectations under former national-team boss Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford before finding himself on the fringes when Mourinho picked up the reins this term.

Since joining Lyon in January, the 23-year-old has scored five goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances, including an incredible effort from the halfway line against Toulouse last weekend.

Depay will take his stellar form into an eagerly anticipated clash against champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday and told beIN Sports he will be "back to the top" after his Premier League ordeal.

"Leaving Manchester United? That was not complicated. I'm young, I need to play," he said.

"When I think about the last time I played a whole 90 minutes before coming here, it was a year ago. It's incredible.

"I have no bitterness [towards Mourinho]. I did what I had to do in training. Of course I didn't understand the choices, but he was the boss.

"I had to accept those choices. I think I was not good enough for him. But it's okay, I'm showing my quality here.

"I'll be back to the top and we'll see what will happen."