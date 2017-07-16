Nolito returns to Spain after single season at Man City

by Reuters News 16 Jul 2017, 22:44 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Manchester City - FA Cup Quarter Final - The Riverside Stadium - 11/3/17 Manchester City's Nolito arrives before the match Reuters / Russell Cheyne Livepic/File Photo

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain winger Nolito has joined La Liga side Sevilla from Manchester City after failing to settle in England, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Nolito was signed for City by manager Pep Guardiola from Spanish side Celta Vigo last July and made 30 appearances last season, scoring six goals.

City announced his departure in a brief statement on their official website (www.mancity.com), but did not disclose the fee they had received for the 30-year-old.

Spanish media reported last week that Sevilla had agreed a fee of 10 million euros ($11.47 million) with City to secure his services.

The player said in an interview with a Spanish radio station in June that he wanted to leave City, blaming his struggles to learn English and the weather in Manchester for his desire to return to Spain.

"I've learnt very, very little English. It's very hard. Just 'tomorrow', 'good morning', 'good afternoon' and a little more," he had said. "My daughter's face has changed colour – it looks like she's been living in a cave."

A statement from the La Liga side said: "Nolito will be a Sevilla player for the next three years, until June 2020. The player arrived in Seville today, underwent a medical and signed his new contract with Sevilla alongside club president Jose Castro at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium."

Sevilla said Nolito would fly out to Japan on Tuesday to meet his new team mates for their pre-season preparations, subject to being granted a visa.

Nolito's move to Sevilla sees him reunited with Eduardo Berizzo, his former coach at Celta Vigo who oversaw his two best campaigns between 2014 and 2016, leading to his first call-up for Spain in 2014.

($1 = 0.8721 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Rex Gowar)