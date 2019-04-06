×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Norwich City 4 QPR 0: Eight wins in a row for rampant Canaries

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    06 Apr 2019, 19:02 IST
MarcoStiepermann - cropped
Norwich celebrate Marco Stiepermann's strike

Norwich City moved eight points clear at the top of the Championship with a ruthless 4-0 defeat of managerless QPR in Saturday's early game.

With second-placed Leeds United and third-placed Sheffield United not in action until later in the day, Norwich took another step towards promotion, at least temporarily striding 10 points ahead of the Blades.

QPR were playing for the first time since Steve McClaren's sacking in the week and they showed little fight at Carrow Road, with a new manager yet to be confirmed.

It took Norwich just six minutes to break the deadlock as Emiliano Buendia was left unmarked in the area to sweep home, and the second soon followed when Marco Stiepermann's low drive crept past Joe Lumley.

Further chances came and went for the dominant hosts before Luke Freeman gifted the ball to Buendia shortly before half-time and he fed Teemu Pukki to coolly add number three.

Norwich took their foot off the gas following the interval and their afternoon was marred by a red card for the excellent Buendia following a senseless lunge on Josh Scowen, but QPR never threatened a response and Pukki slammed in his second late on.

Omnisport
NEWS
Middlesbrough 0 Norwich City 1: Hernandez sends Canaries five clear
RELATED STORY
Norwich City: How Daniel Farke's 4-2-3-1 has propelled the Canaries to the top of the Championship Table - Football Tactics Explained
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Rhodes saves Norwich but Sheffield United go second
RELATED STORY
Leeds United 1 Norwich City 3: Canaries cruise into top spot
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich go four clear after Leeds slip up
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich back on top as Aston Villa thrash Derby
RELATED STORY
Norwich City 1 Swansea City 0: Canaries move five points clear at Championship summit
RELATED STORY
Norwich City 3 Ipswich Town 0: Heated derby win sends Farke's men top
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Farke's Norwich reclaim top spot
RELATED STORY
Norwich City 3 Birmingham City 1: Canaries end winless run to go second
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us