Olmo ready for 'next step' after starring for Dinamo Zagreb
Published Dec 25, 2019
Dani Olmo is ready to make a move from Dinamo Zagreb, saying his "cycle there is over".
The highly rated Spain international was linked with a switch during the close season, but ended up staying with the Croatian giants.
However, the 21-year-old wants a switch amid reports Atletico Madrid are interested in making a move for the attacker in January.
"Last summer was an ideal time to take a next step," Olmo told Jugones.
"In the end it did not happen and I said that I was equally happy because I wanted to play Champions League.
"But I think my cycle there is over and I want to take the next step to continue improving."
Olmo made his Spain debut last month, scoring in a 7-0 thrashing of Malta in Euro 2020 qualifying.
