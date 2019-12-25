Olmo ready for 'next step' after starring for Dinamo Zagreb

Dani Olmo is ready to make a move from Dinamo Zagreb, saying his "cycle there is over".

The highly rated Spain international was linked with a switch during the close season, but ended up staying with the Croatian giants.

However, the 21-year-old wants a switch amid reports Atletico Madrid are interested in making a move for the attacker in January.

"Last summer was an ideal time to take a next step," Olmo told Jugones.

"In the end it did not happen and I said that I was equally happy because I wanted to play Champions League.

"But I think my cycle there is over and I want to take the next step to continue improving."

Olmo made his Spain debut last month, scoring in a 7-0 thrashing of Malta in Euro 2020 qualifying.