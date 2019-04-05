Paqueta could be out for a month, says Gattuso

AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta may be out for as long as a month with an ankle injury, says AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Milan travel to Serie A leaders Juventus on Saturday having failed to win any of their last three Serie A games.

The Rossoneri have a single-point cushion from Atalanta in the race for Champions League qualification after drawing 1-1 at home to Udinese last time out.

Paqueta and Gianluigi Donnarumma were both substituted due to injuries in the first half of that game and will miss the trip to Turin.

But there was better news on midfielder Franck Kessie, defender Alessio Romagnoli and playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu.

"He needs more or less 20 days to a month in order to recover," Gattuso said of the Brazilian.

"It also depends on the player too, his level of pain and how his ankle responds to the treatment.

"Kessie trained with us, Romagnoli has recovered from a day and a half of fever...Donnarumma takes about a week. Calhanoglu is fine.

"History teaches us that AC Milan always rises in moments of difficulty. The derby game [losing 3-2 to Inter] was crucial but that's in the past now.

"We have to focus on the games at hand and return to our performance of recent months."

Coach Gattuso: "We tried several options for tomorrow's game, we have to field a team that gives us certain guarantees. There is still a bit of nervousness but it can also be a positive aspect"#JuveMilan — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 5, 2019

Italian media reports have suggested Gattuso could be approached by Roma at the end of the season, while he was again forced to deny a rift with sporting director Leonardo.

"I have a two-year contract still after this [season]," Gattuso added.

"Now I think about what we have to do today. My future is here, to achieve the goals that my club wants.

"I read that Leonardo would have forced me to play with two strikers, this is all bar talk."

Coach Gattuso: "We need to put in a good performance against @juventusfc and bounce back, we still have eight games in hand and have all to play for in this period"#JuveMilan — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 5, 2019

Champions League qualification seemed certain for Gattuso's side but their recent slump has left the coach annoyed, Milan taking a single point from three games.

"For my part there is so much anger. I'm not nervous, I'm angry," Gattuso said.

"Because at the best moment something is jammed, but I have the duty to believe and see positives.

"This is my state of mind, I really want to achieve the goal and bring Milan into the Champions League.

"At this moment we need a game that brings back enthusiasm. If we can make a positive result, there could be a turning point."