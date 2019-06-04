×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain look to Germany in search of new talent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    04 Jun 2019, 01:20 IST
Paris Saint-Germain fans - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to Germany for new talent

Paris Saint-Germain look set to compete against Bundesliga giants to attract young players after setting up twin academies in north-west Germany.

The Ligue 1 champions have confirmed they have extended their recruitment into the North Rhein-Westphalia region.

PSG said two training bases for young players aged six to 16 will be based in Dusseldorf and Oberhausen, with both "steeped in the playing philosophy and values of Paris Saint-Germain".

It means cluibs including Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, all based nearby, could be forced to compete for players with PSG.

Thomas Tuchel, a former Dortmund head coach, took charge at PSG last summer and said of the club's ambitious move: "It gives me very special pleasure to see Paris Saint-Germain growing in Germany.

"The academy will provide an opportunity to share Paris Saint-Germain’s vision of football with German youngsters and offer them quality coaching."

PSG'S director of merchandising and brand diversification Fabien Allegre spoke of the club reaching "new frontiers".

In a statement on their website, Paris Saint-Germain said they would hold two "discovery days" this month: in Dusseldorf on June 22 and in Oberhausen seven days later. 

Those will be supervised by PSG academy head coach Benjamin Houri and Guido Contrino, who has become director of the club's German academy.

The two academies will fully open their doors in September and will coach players all year round, PSG said.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Low announces new-look Germany squad after axing Bayern Munich trio
RELATED STORY
Tuchel: PSG interested in Weigl
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga: Sky is the limit for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz
RELATED STORY
How To Build an Underdog: Eintracht's Transfer Strategies
RELATED STORY
Ulreich receives first Germany call-up after Leno injury
RELATED STORY
Novi Sad to Barcelona? Jovic's journey from 'special talent' to Europe's in-form striker
RELATED STORY
Mainz's France-Based Scouting System
RELATED STORY
Hummels 'can't comprehend' handling of Germany axe
RELATED STORY
Germany goalkeeper Adler to retire
RELATED STORY
3 winger partnerships Bayern Munich should try to establish as a replacement for the outgoing Robben-Ribery duo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us