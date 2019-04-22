×
Pavard: Bayern signed me because I am one of the best

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    22 Apr 2019, 16:42 IST
benjamin pavard - cropped
Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard is full of confidence ahead of his move to Bayern Munich, insisting that the Bundesliga leaders did not sign him just due to his performances at World Cup 2018.

Pavard signed for Bayern in January after a deal reportedly worth €35million was agreed with Stuttgart, and he will officially join Niko Kovac's side at the end of the season.

Having enjoyed a fine maiden campaign in the Bundesliga last season, Pavard produced a string of impressive displays for France as Les Bleus triumphed in Russia, scoring an extraordinary goal in the last-16 win over Argentina.

The defender is backing himself to be a success at the Allianz Arena, despite Stuttgart enduring a difficult campaign at the wrong end of the table.

"I didn't sign for Bayern just because of that one shot," he told France's Canal Football Club.

"It's because I'm one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga. Defensively, I'm strong – and technically also.

"I'm full of confidence and I'm hungry for titles. After winning the World Cup, I'm hugely motivated to win more. For me, it was only Bayern: I couldn't see myself going to any other club.

"You don't say no to Bayern – they are the best club in Germany and they're always winning lots of titles."

Pavard has made 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, though struggling Stuttgart occupy the relegation play-off spot in the table, having lost 6-0 away at Augsburg on Saturday – a defeat that cost coach Markus Weinzierl his job.

Pavard accepts he has not always been at his best but feels some criticism of his form is unwarranted.

"I knew it wasn't going to be easy staying here – I had expected a tough season," the 23-year-old said.

"A lot of people have been criticising me, but very few of the actually watch my games. It's true that I've made a few mistakes and I accept my share of the responsibility."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
