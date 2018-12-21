×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Perth pitch rated 'average': Reports

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    21 Dec 2018, 17:43 IST

Melbourne, Dec 21 (PTI) The Perth Stadium pitch, which hosted India's second Test against Australia, has been rated "average" by the ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Australia beat India by 146 runs to square the four-match series 1-1.

According to a report in Cricket Australia website,"It is understood that match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch at the new Perth Stadium as 'average', which is the lowest pass mark provided by the ICC when they rate the pitch and outfield of Test grounds."

"The Perth verdict is presumably related to the uneven bounce that resulted in a couple of nasty blows," it stated.

The global body introduced a rating system at the start of the year in its bid to improve the standard of pitches very good, good, average, below average and poor when rating Test venues.

"It is understood the Adelaide Oval pitch used in the first Test received a 'very good' rating," the website claimed in its report.

Incidentally, Madugalle had rated MCG pitch "poor" when Australia and England battled out a draw, while two of the past four Boxing Day Tests have ended in a draw.

Madugalle was in charge for the first two Tests in the ongoing series while Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft will be match referee at Melbourne and Sydney

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Reports: Manchester United looking to sign £44m-rated...
RELATED STORY
Report: €140 million-rated Ajax duo ready to wait for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City look set...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to include €105 million-rated star in...
RELATED STORY
Grading the past Golden Boys
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 good things that have happened...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United target €120 million rated forward
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona superstars who share a perfect link-up with...
RELATED STORY
Will racism ever leave Football?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings of the season across Europe
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us