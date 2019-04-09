Pochettino braced for biggest game of his career

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is braced for the biggest match of his managerial career as Tottenham prepare to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pochettino's Tottenham will welcome quadruple-chasing Premier League rivals City to their new stadium for Tuesday's opening leg.

City have already won the EFL Cup as they look to add the Premier League, Champions and FA Cup to this season's haul.

And Spurs manager Pochettino – who won two Copa del Rey titles during his playing career with Espanyol – talked up Tottenham's showdown against City.

"Yes – as a coach, yes," Pochettino replied when asked if his first Champions League quarter-final was the biggest game of his life.

"For us it's a bonus to be here, to have the possibility to play in the quarter-finals with all the circumstances, and the objective is to be in the semi-final."

"City are a very, very good team and it's going to be tough, the games against him... sorry, them," Pochettino said.

"We need to start being tough and aggressive, put a high tempo on the game and hope the atmosphere will be tough for our opponents."