Pochettino firm in commitment to Tottenham following dismal week

Mauricio Pochettino reiterated his commitment to Tottenham and denied being concerned about his job status following another humbling defeat.

Last season's Champions League finalists ended a miserable week in deflating fashion at the Amex Stadium, losing 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Captain Hugo Lloris had to be taken off on a stretcher after suffering a serious arm injury when the goalkeeper fumbled a cross, stumbled backwards and gifted the Seagulls a third-minute lead.

Spurs never recovered from Neal Maupay's goal and the fresh wounds from their humiliating 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich were further deepened by teenager Aaron Connolly's double.

Pochettino last month admitted to grappling with an "unsettled squad" but, when quizzed on his own level of dedication, insisted nothing had changed.

The former Southampton boss was linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid at various stages last season and previously stated he would have considered quitting had Spurs won the Champions League in June.

"My commitment is there after five and a half years," Pochettino said after the Brighton loss.

"The pundits on the TV need to talk and give their opinions. From my position, I need to accept the criticism. It's not going to change my view the pundit.

"I know very well the business. The faith, the belief is there. I am so strong with that.

"Until the end I am always going to try to give my best. After that it is not my decision."

Saturday's defeat was Tottenham's fifth of the season and they have won only one of their past six games in all competitions, a run that includes being knocked out of the EFL Cup by League Two side Colchester United.

While claiming decisions over his future are beyond his control, Pochettino said the prospect of losing his job was not worth fretting about.

"I am not worried," he said. "What worries me is life, not football. Football is a game, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

"Maybe the last two games is a tough situation to accept but I'm not going to be a philosopher.

"What scares me is life, not football. Football is to be strong, to be brave, to take decisions and, of course, face up to things when they are not good.

"That's what we are going to do – face the negative things and try to work hard to change this dynamic."