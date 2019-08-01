Pochettino: Foyth's ankle injury very painful

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth

Juan Foyth sustained a "very painful" ankle injury as Tottenham beat Bayern Munich on penalties to claim the Audi Cup, said Mauricio Pochettino.

Foyth was taken off on a stretcher during the second half of Wednesday's pre-season clash at the Allianz Arena, where Spurs triumphed 6-5 on penalties after Bayern battled back from 2-0 down.

The Argentina international has been featuring at right-back, with Spurs yet to replace Kieran Trippier after his move to Atletico Madrid.

Pochettino is now awaiting an update on Foyth with the start of the Premier League season less than two weeks away.

"I need to talk with the doctor now," Pochettino told a post-match news conference.

"He twisted his ankle but at the moment I cannot update. I saw when he was leaving the pitch and he said to me his ankle was very painful.

"For sure we will get an update in the next few hours or the next few days."

Bayern have already lost Serge Gnabry to injury during pre-season and Kingsley Coman hobbled off shortly after his second-half introduction against Spurs.

The France international has had terrible luck with fitness throughout his career, while Bayern are yet to replace departed wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Coman has been tipped to step up in the absence of the veteran duo and Kovac does not think the knock he took is serious.

"It does not seem too bad," Kovac said to German broadcaster ZDF. "It was just a kick."

Reports in Germany, meanwhile, claim Bayern have submitted an official offer to Manchester City for Germany winger Leroy Sane.