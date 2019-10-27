Pochettino recalls Eriksen, Alderweireld and Rose for Liverpool trip

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino made four changes from the side that beat Red Star Belgrade in midweek for Sunday's visit to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Christian Eriksen and Harry Winks were all recalled to the starting XI as the Spurs boss sought to mastermind a first league win since September 28.

Jan Vertonghen, Tanguy Ndombele and Ben Davies were dropped to the substitutes' bench, while Erik Lamela – who scored in the Champions League win over Red Star – missed out with injury.

"[Lamela] suffered a small problem with his thigh yesterday in training," Pochettino explained. "This morning, he was checked by the doctor and the decision was made that he couldn't be involved. We hope it's not a big issue."

Son Heung-min was making his 200th appearance for Spurs at Anfield, supporting Harry Kane in attack.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, made three changes from the Liverpool side that beat Genk 4-1 in the Champions League, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum all returning.

James Milner, Naby Keita and two-goal hero Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all dropped to the bench.