×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino targets quick return to Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    02 Jun 2019, 04:18 IST
mauriciopochettino-cropped
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham supporters should be "optimistic about the future" as he set his sights on making a quick return to the Champions League final following a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in Madrid.

The Spurs manager admitted his side's game plan was undone when Mohamed Salah scored a penalty for Liverpool after two minutes of the showpiece at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Divock Origi's late strike put the game out of Tottenham's reach, but Pochettino had nothing but praise for Tottenham's efforts.

"We can be proud of the effort, how we fought to arrive at this final," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"We were very unlucky - we conceded a goal from a penalty but to the end we were alive, fighting, I think we played so well. It was a tough situation that changed completely our plans.

"It's not easy to play a team that plays transitions very well, taking risks. I feel so proud.

"Our fans have seen their team in the Champions League final for the first time. It's time to be optimistic about the future."

Pochettino reflected on Liverpool's achievement in bouncing back from having lost the 2018 final 3-1 to Real Madrid to clinch the trophy a year later and said his players had set themselves high standards.

Advertisement

Tottenham finished fourth in the Premier League, 26 points behind second-placed Liverpool, but Pochettino indicated that he felt another shot at the Champions League title was within their reach.

"We have to learn from this experience," said Pochettino. "Liverpool did that last year and were in a different position today.

"I am so happy to manage this group of players but I congratulate Liverpool for a fantastic season.

"The standard [we have set] is so high. It wasn't enough today. When you live this experience you want to do it again. We hope to repeat it in the future.

"Always, it is about trying and believing. Hopefully it will happen again as soon as possible."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Pochettino fears Kane call could decide Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the Champions League 2018/19 final is pivotal for both Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Champions League: How Tottenham can beat Liverpool and win the title
RELATED STORY
Pochettino insists Klopp shouldn't be judged for losing Champions League finals
RELATED STORY
Kane: I could play Champions League final today
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final: Harry duo of Tottenham cleared to play in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Champions League success will mean more at Spurs than Man United – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: 5 Players to Watch Out For
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final Preview
RELATED STORY
Pochettino, Klopp and weaponised niceness could make this UEFA's greatest final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us