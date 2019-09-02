Pochettino: Will Eriksen leave Spurs? Nothing is impossible

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen

Mauricio Pochettino believes it will be difficult for Christian Eriksen to leave Tottenham before Monday's transfer deadline, though the Spurs boss insisted "nothing is impossible".

Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Tottenham throughout the window as Real Madrid and Juventus reportedly circle the Danish star.

The 27-year-old, who reportedly withstood interest from Manchester United prior to the Premier League window closing, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Eriksen played a starring role in Sunday's 2-2 North London Derby draw at Arsenal but Tottenham manager Pochettino remains unsure about what the future holds.

"No, there are still hours or one day," Pochettino replied when asked if he was 100 per cent confident Eriksen will stay.

"I want to say it is going to be impossible, but it is going to be difficult [for him to leave]. I think nothing is impossible in football.

"But the most important thing is that it is only 24 hours and I hope that everything will be clear for everyone."

Eriksen opened the scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium before Harry Kane's 40th-minute penalty gave Spurs a 2-0 lead approaching the interval.

Arsenal, however, overturned the two-goal deficit through Alexandre Lacazette on the stroke of half-time and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 19 minutes remaining.

Asked if Tottenham should have won the match at 2-0, Pochettino told reporters: "Yes, that goal that we conceded in the last action of the first half gave the belief to Arsenal.

"Of course it was a big emotional hit for us because from here in one action you were down. For them the same they were down and suddenly their emotion was high and the belief in football is about emotions.

"I thought the team recovered really well after half-time. We created a lot of chances to score the third goal. I thought it was very important for us.

"It's not the table or the points, it's to recover the good feelings after Newcastle and the summer and all that happened in these last four weeks. That is most important. Worse impossible, only we can improve."