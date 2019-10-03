Pogba a huge doubt for Man Utd-Liverpool as Deschamps reveals fresh ankle blow

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 129 // 03 Oct 2019, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is a serious doubt to be fit for Manchester United's date with Liverpool on October 20 after Didier Deschamps claimed the midfielder will be sidelined for another three weeks.

World Cup winner Pogba returned after a month out with an ankle injury in an EFL Cup tie against Rochdale last week and was involved in the 1-1 draw versus Arsenal on Monday, but United left him out of their squad for Thursday's Europa League clash with AZ.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the issue as requiring "further treatment and rest" but Deschamps has suggested it is a "new" concern that could rule him out for close to another month.

Pogba has not been included in the France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

"It's a new worry with his ankle," Les Bleus coach Deschamps said on Friday.

"He played in the [EFL] Cup, he played again on Monday against Arsenal. He again has a problem that's going to keep him out of action for three weeks.

"I'd prefer he was there like all the available players but unfortunately he isn’t in a physical state to be present."