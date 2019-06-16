×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pogba has 'unfinished business' at Manchester United - Pires

Omnisport
NEWS
News
169   //    16 Jun 2019, 14:08 IST
Pogba_cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been linked with Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba should stay at Manchester United as he has unfinished business with the Premier League club, according to Robert Pires.

Midfielder Pogba returned to United in August 2016, signing from Juventus for a then-record fee of £89million, but has flattered to deceive since, leading to speculation over his future.

The 26-year-old has won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his second spell at Old Trafford, while he also played a starring role in France's successful World Cup campaign in Russia.

Yet while the inconsistent Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid, Pires has urged his compatriot to stay put in the transfer window and prove his worth at United.

"My view about Paul Pogba is that he’s a great player, but I also know that last season especially was very difficult for him," Pires told the Mirror.

"A lot of people just talk about the transfer because Manchester United spent a lot of money.

"So maybe that was difficult for him to handle, particularly at the beginning. But for me, the most important thing is for him to continue at United.

"It is one of the best and biggest clubs in the world and he has unfinished business. The reason United spent such a huge amount of money on him is that they believed a lot in Paul because he can be a real leader for their team.

"When the club spend a lot of money like this for you, it’s because they have faith in you. That’s why it’s very important to have this point in your head. I know Paul is very intelligent about this.

Advertisement

"They have invested a lot in him, so I believe it’s very important that he stays at United and delivers what they know he can produce."

Pires' former international team-mate Zinedine Zidane is overseeing a squad overhaul in Madrid, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy among the new recruits at the LaLiga club.

"I know Madrid and Zidane want Paul and that may be hard for him to resist," Pires added.

"United will play in the Europa League next season and every player wants to play in the Champions League. Maybe Paul wants to win this competition with Madrid.

"But I think he has football to play in the Premier League."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: Manchester United set Pogba price
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in chase for £107M winger, Red Devils want midfield duo as Pogba replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 9 June 2018
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba agrees terms with Real Madrid, Manchester United to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka on one condition and identify Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 June 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United need to keep Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Arsenal legend urges Paul Pogba to put Real Madrid transfer aside to show Red Devils loyalty
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Juve begin Pogba talks, Suarez linked with shock MLS move
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Oblak interested in Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer £9 million-a-year to Real Madrid and Barcelona target, Paul Pogba to Madrid is stopped by only one thing and more Premier League transfer news, June 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us