Portsmouth report alleged Toney racist abuse to police

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 02 May 2019, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney

Portsmouth have reported to police an alleged racist message sent by a fan to Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney.

Toney scored twice on Tuesday to give Peterborough a 3-2 win at Fratton Park that ended Portsmouth's hopes of automatic promotion.

The club have apologised for what they describe as an "abhorrent message" sent to the 23-year-old after the match and have vowed to assist police in any investigation.

"Portsmouth Football Club have been made aware of a racist message sent to Peterborough United player Ivan Toney on social media," they said in a statement on Thursday.

"The individual who sent this abhorrent message claims to be a Pompey fan and the club will do everything in its power to identify them.

"There is no place in football – or indeed society – for racism and it will not be tolerated at Portsmouth Football Club.

"The club have reported this incident to the police and will work to assist them with any investigation.

"We would also like to apologise to Ivan Toney for any distress this incident has caused."

On Tuesday, Peterborough described the alleged social media message sent to the former Newcastle United striker as "wholly unacceptable" and assured it would be reported to authorities.

Advertisement

Equality campaigners Kick It Out welcomed the response of each club, stating via Twitter: "Good to see swift action from both clubs on this incident and we applaud their uncompromising stance.

"We have offered our support to Ivan Toney and again stress to social media companies that they need to do more to rid their platforms of discrimination."

Good to see swift action from both clubs on this incident and we applaud their uncompromising stance.



We have offered our support to Ivan Toney and again stress to social media companies that they need to do more to rid their platforms of discrimination.#KickItOut https://t.co/TcB9Avvebe — Kick It Out (@kickitout) May 2, 2019