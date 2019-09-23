Premier League Review: Liverpool maintain winning run, Man United lose on the road again

Liverpool extended their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season by winning 2-1 at Chelsea, while Manchester United fell to a 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's superb strike put the Reds in front at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Roberto Firmino added a second for Jurgen Klopp's men, who held off a Chelsea fightback.

They move five points clear of Manchester City, who see their local rivals United down in eighth and without an away Premier League victory since February.

Ten-man Arsenal came from behind twice to earn a thrilling 3-2 win at home to Aston Villa and there was also late drama in the game between Crystal Palace and Wolves.

REDS CONTINUE WINNING RUN

Liverpool's winning run now stands at 15 consecutive victories in the Premier League with the European champions showing remarkable consistency as they bid to unseat Manchester City.

They were grateful to VAR, though, with the use of video technology chalking off a Cesar Azpilicueta goal for an offside against Mason Mount that would have levelled the scores at 1-1.

Chelsea lost defensive duo Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen to injuries in the first half but still gave themselves hope of a fightback thanks to N'Golo Kante's screamer.

Liverpool held firm, though, and while they have only kept one clean sheet in all competitions this season, this was a welcome victory after a 2-0 Champions League loss to Napoli in midweek.

AUBAMEYANG SAVES THE DAY

Arsenal produced a stunning comeback to down Villa despite Ainsley Maitland-Niles' first-half red card at Emirates Stadium, the Gunners moving up to fourth in the league.

Unai Emery handed 18-year-old Bukayo Saka his first Premier League start but the teenager was withdrawn at half-time after John McGinn opened the scoring and Arsenal were reduced to 10 men.

Nicolas Pepe converted a penalty for his first Arsenal goal and while Wesley rapidly restored the Villa lead, the Gunners produced a rapid double to take the points.

Substitute Calum Chambers drew Arsenal level with a clever finish and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rode to the rescue with a free-kick, although Sokratis Papastathopoulos was fortunate not to concede a late penalty for an apparent handball in the box.

MORE AWAY WOES FOR SOLSKJAER

After a good week that saw United earn narrow wins over Leicester City and Astana, it was back down to earth with a bump for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at London Stadium.

Marcus Rashford went off injured and goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell earned the Hammers a deserved win, leaving United on eight points from six games.

United are winless in their past nine away matches in all competitions now, while the potential absence of Rashford could leave them reliant on 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood after the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter.

WOLVES LEAVE IT LATE

A fourth draw of the season was not enough to lift Wolves up from 19th in the table, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be thrilled to have escaped from Selhurst Park with a point.

An own goal from Leander Dendoncker, whose decisive deflection on a Joel Ward shot beat Rui Patricio, put Palace ahead.

But even after Romain Saiss was dismissed for his second yellow card of the game, Wolves continued to press and Diogo Jota stabbed home in the fifth minute of added time to claim a draw.

"We know our situation, we're playing Thursdays and Sundays now so to produce this kind of effort in the 95th minute, running up and down like the boys did, shows a lot of character and determination."



