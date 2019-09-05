Premier League surpasses LaLiga for FIFPro World 11 nominations

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling

Premier League clubs boast the most players on the 55-man shortlist for the FIFA FIFPro World 11 for the first time in a decade.

LaLiga, with 20 representatives, has been displaced after nine successive years as the best represented competition, with clubs in England's top flight contributing 21 nominees.

Manchester City lead the Premier League with eight players in contention for a spot, including five first-time nominees: Ederson, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

The club's captain, David Silva, misses out, but Sergio Aguero is back in the mix after being overlooked for the past two years.

European champions Liverpool are next best in England with seven but neither club boast as many as Real Madrid (nine) or Barcelona (11).

New signings Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann boost Barca's representation following a season in which the Spanish side made a stunning Champions League exit at the hands of the Reds.

More than 23,000 professional footballers voted on the list, which predictably includes names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Thibaut Courtois, Philippe Coutinho, Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku are among the notable omissions.

The 2019 FIFA FIFPro World 11 will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan on September 23.