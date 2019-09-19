Prince Abdullah could accept Sheffield United investment from 'very respectable' Bin Laden family

Sheffield United's owner Prince Abdullah

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud says the club could take investment from the 'very respectable' Bin Laden family.

One of Saudi Arabia's most influential and richest families, the Bin Laden name will always be indelibly associated with Osama Bin Laden's terrorist acts.

According to reports, the Bin Laden family previously loaned Sheffield United £3million and Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdullah, who this week won an ownership battle with Kevin McCabe, could turn to them again.

"I really am offended when the Bin Laden family are given a bad name," Prince Abdullah told a news conference. "They are a very respectable family.

"It is a really good family. It had a black sheep, as most families do, but it's a really respectable family and if I do business with them again, I'd be happy to.

"It's not a disgraced name.

"I love the club. I want to make it bigger and better."



H.R.H. Prince Abdullah on being a blade pic.twitter.com/ualCDdGgGM — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 19, 2019

"The [Bin Laden] family were looking to buy Kevin's shares, and the money they put was a down-payment to give them time to do due diligence.

"If they decided not to buy, the money was to be used as a loan for a year without any interest.

"I'm usually tolerant but when people talk about Bin Laden as a dirty family I get offended. It's not my family to support but I think it's the right thing to say."

Prince Musa'ad bin Khalid bin Musa'ad Al Sa'ud, Prince Abdullah's 26-year-old son-in-law, becomes Sheffield United chairman after McCabe lost his battle for Blades ownership in the High Court.