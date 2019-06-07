×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Printant appointed head coach of Saint-Etienne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    07 Jun 2019, 00:22 IST
Ghislain Printant - cropped
Saint-Etienne head coach Ghislain Printant

Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne have announced the appointment of Ghislain Printant as their new head coach.

The 58-year-old has been handed a deal that runs through until 2021 and succeeds Jean-Louis Gasset, who he worked under as an assistant last season.

Gasset had been in charge of Saint-Etienne since December 2017 but he stepped down after guiding his side to a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1.

Saint-Etienne have opted for continuity by promoting Printant, and the former Bastia boss is ready for the challenge ahead as the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard gears up for the return of European football.

"I feel a great sense of pride and I thank the leaders for their trust," he told the club's official website. "I have the ambition and energy to continue all the work put in place for 18 months with Jean-Louis Gasset. 

"Saint-Etienne is one of the biggest French clubs and we have succeeded in moving the club back to its level from a lot of work on and off the pitch.

"I hope to meet the expectations of my bosses and the supporters, and I will do everything I can to relive exceptional moments like those we experienced a few weeks ago by qualifying for the Europa League in front of our wonderful fans."

Advertisement
Indian Football News: Shylo Malsawmtluanga appointed Chanmari FC head coach
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Predicting Igor Stimac's first XI as Indian head coach
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Croatian Igor Stimac to be appointed head coach of National Team; Albert Roca misses out
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Head Coach: Know your 4 shortlisted candidates ahead of AIFF's coach announcement
RELATED STORY
Stimac appointed India coach
RELATED STORY
Wolfsburg confirm Glasner as new head coach
RELATED STORY
South United FC confirm appointment of Alfredo Fernandes as new Head Coach
RELATED STORY
Tomasz Tchorz appointed as Mohun Bagan's assistant coach
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Andre Villas-Boas confirmed as new Marseille coach
RELATED STORY
Renedy Singh named NEROCA FC head coach for Super Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SWE MAL 12:15 AM Sweden vs Malta
Tomorrow AUS SLO 12:15 AM Austria vs Slovenia
Tomorrow NOR POL 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Poland
Tomorrow LAT ISR 12:15 AM Latvia vs Israel
Tomorrow FAR SPA 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Spain
Tomorrow NOR ROM 12:15 AM Norway vs Romania
Tomorrow DEN REP 12:15 AM Denmark vs Republic of Ireland
Tomorrow CRO WAL 06:30 PM Croatia vs Wales
Tomorrow EST NOR 09:30 PM Estonia vs Northern Ireland
International Friendlies 2019
FT PAR HON
1 - 1
 Paraguay vs Honduras
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us