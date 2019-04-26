×
PSG's season a waste without Coupe de France win – Marquinhos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    26 Apr 2019, 20:32 IST
marquinhos-cropped
PSG defender Marquinhos

Marquinhos thinks Paris Saint-Germain's season will be "wasted" if they do not retain their Coupe de France title against Rennes on Saturday.

PSG coasted to Ligue 1 success this term, but that is the only trophy to their name, with Strasbourg winning the Coupe de la Ligue and Manchester United knocking them out of the Champions League.

They head into the Coupe de France final as defending champions and big favourites, meaning the pressure will be entirely on them.

Rennes go into the contest without a win their past four matches, but with former PSG midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa in the side, they are capable of causing problems.

Marquinhos is aware of that and accepts PSG must be careful, mindful that their season will look significantly worse without a second trophy.

"Yes, it will be a wasted season if we lose against Rennes," said the Brazil international. "We let the Champions League slide, the Coupe de la Ligue too. We can't lose Coupe de France.

"All finals are tough. Every final has its own story. We know the responsibility we have in this final.

"There were two objectives: Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. It's very important. The final is in front of us. We'll see the situation afterwards, whether it is positive or negative.

"To be favourite or not, it's the game that counts. We don't think about who's the favourite. Each team has 50 per cent chance of winning.

"We know what Hatem Ben Arfa is capable of. We know him well, but he needs his team."

