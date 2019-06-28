×
PSV bring in Portugal winger Bruma from RB Leipzig

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    28 Jun 2019, 20:08 IST
Bruma - cropped
Bruma has joined PSV

PSV have secured the signing of Bruma from RB Leipzig, perhaps casting Hirving Lozano's future at the Eredivisie club into further doubt.

Lozano - who netted 21 goals in all competitions last season - looks set to leave PSV, with Napoli reportedly leading the chase for the Mexico forward.

And in what could well be a move pre-empting Lozano's departure, PSV have brought in Portugal international Bruma from Bundesliga club Leipzig.

Bruma failed to cement a place in the Leipzig first team and the 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at Sporting CP before joining Galatasaray, has signed a five-year contract at Philips Stadium.

"A player with the qualities of Bruma fits perfectly in the way we play," said PSV head coach Mark van Bommel.

"We have an extra option with him and that is a good thing, also considering the interest in our players. Bruma is only 24, but already has a lot of experience."

Bruma, meanwhile, was delighted to have completed a switch to the Netherlands and is looking to emulate Brazilian greats Romario and Ronaldo, who both made their names at PSV.

"PSV had wanted me for a while and that interest has always pleased me, because Romario and Ronaldo have played here," he said.

"I have viewed many images of them both. It feels good to be here now. I hope to take the next step in my development here and to get back into the national team through this route."

Bundesliga 2018-19
