Ramos & Monchi lead tributes to former Sevilla star Reyes

Jose Antonio Reyes has died aged 35

Tributes have poured in on social media after Sevilla confirmed the death of club icon Jose Antonio Reyes.

Former Spain international Reyes, who had most recently been playing at Extremadura, died in a traffic accident on Saturday at the age of 35.

Reyes came through Sevilla's academy, spending four years in the first team before earning a move to Arsenal in 2004, where he stayed for three-and-a-half seasons, with one of those spent on loan at Real Madrid.

After spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica, Reyes returned to Sevilla in 2012, playing a key role in their three successive Europa League triumphs before departing for Espanyol.

Reyes remains the youngest player to ever represent Sevilla in LaLiga, having made his debut at the age of 16 years, four months and 29 days in January 2000.

And figures from across the footballing world, including Reyes' former team-mate Sergio Ramos and Sevilla sporting director Monchi, are now paying tribute to him.

Roto. Destrozado. No tengo palabras. Todo el cariño a la familia. ¡Siempre te recordaremos, amigo! DEP hermano https://t.co/RKxTsdZlTl — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 1, 2019

Noticia imposible de creer, imposible de digerir, que duro Dios mío....DEP José Antonio Reyes.... que pena más grande.. Vaya banda izquierda vais a hacer Antonio y Tu, allá arriba pic.twitter.com/utwgqfG1CH — Monchi (@leonsfdo) June 1, 2019

El Extremadura UD con el alma encogida y el corazón roto comunica el fallecimiento de su jugador Jose Antonio Reyes en un accidente de tráfico. Rogamos a todos una oración por su alma.



DEP — EXTREMADURA UD (@EXT_UD) June 1, 2019

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Consternado por tu pérdida, nunca te olvidaremos.

Todo mi ánimo a la familia.

Descanse en paz, amigo. — Carlos Marchena (@MarchenaOficial) June 1, 2019

#RealBetis join the mourning of the Sevilla FC family for the loss of their Academy player and former captain José Antonio Reyes and send their deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3FKutJL1Kj — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) June 1, 2019

La familia atlética está de luto. Ha fallecido nuestro exjugador José Antonio Reyes. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones. Descanse en paz — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 1, 2019

Descasa en paz hermano pic.twitter.com/B8gQ4F5jQq — carlos bacca (@carlos7bacca) June 1, 2019

We're saddened to hear of the passing of José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



RIP José. https://t.co/Vb0XUjLzRb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Rest in peace, Jose pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019





A Família Benfiquista apresenta as mais sentidas condolências pelo falecimento de José António Reyes.



https://t.co/le0rzVfsAW pic.twitter.com/SoLlAVGHg8 — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) June 1, 2019