×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rapinoe rallies behind tea-sipping Morgan following celebration criticism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    03 Jul 2019, 23:18 IST
Alex Morgan - cropped
Alex Morgan celebrates her goal against England

Megan Rapinoe has leapt to Alex Morgan's defence after the United States captain was accused of being "disrespectful" for her tea-sipping celebration in the Women's World Cup semi-final win over England.

Morgan headed in her sixth goal of the tournament in Lyon on Tuesday to seal a 2-1 victory for USA, who advanced to a third-straight final, and she celebrated the winner by pretending to drink tea with her little finger raised.

Some construed that as a shot fired at her opponents given the beverage's popularity in Britain, with England forward Lianne Sanderson, who is working as a pundit for beIN SPORTS at the tournament, calling it "distasteful" and "disrespectful", and television presenter Piers Morgan saying it was "bordering on a declaration of war".

USA players had also come under fire for their goal celebrations in a 13-0 win over Thailand earlier in the tournament, long after the game had already been won, and Rapinoe appeared sick of the latest round of criticism.

"Wah-wah-wah. I mean, it's like, we're at the World Cup – what do you want us to do?" Rapinoe said.

"This is the biggest stage, the biggest moment. I don't think anyone truly believes that we disrespect the game or disrespect our opponents. We have the utmost respect for England and every team that we've faced and every team that we will face forever and ever, that's just part of the DNA of this squad.

"With that said, we work hard, we like to play hard and we like to have fun and enjoy ourselves, and these are the absolute biggest moments to do that."

Rapinoe was one of three players conducting interviews on Wednesday when Jill Ellis' squad were leaving their hotel, with Morgan curiously spotted hot drink in hand as she walked past the cameras to the team bus.

Advertisement

Despite the storm in a teacup that has followed, Morgan had suggested the pose Rapinoe pulled after her first goal in the quarter-final win over France was the best celebration of the tournament.

"I think I might have been upstaged," Rapinoe said when asked about that comment.

"That was next level from Alex. Maybe we will have to do it at the same time and we'll duke it out!"

Advertisement
Rapinoe v Bronze: How United States and England's key players match up
RELATED STORY
Morgan: USA World Cup triumph motivates me, not golden boot
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe sets up USA showdown with France, Sweden scrape through
RELATED STORY
Confidence? Arrogance? Belief? Maybe USA knew they would need Rapinoe in the final
RELATED STORY
Ellis: Rapinoe could have taken penalty if USA-England had gone to a shoot-out
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe: I stand by my White House comments... except the swearing
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe will rise to the occasion again – Press
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe trains day after missing Women's World Cup semi-final
RELATED STORY
'I'm not going to the f****** White House' – Megan Rapinoe
RELATED STORY
How 'free spirit' Megan Rapinoe started on the road to greatness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us