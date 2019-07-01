×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rapinoe v Bronze: How United States and England's key players match up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    01 Jul 2019, 19:40 IST
Lucy Bronze and Megan Rapinoe - cropped
Lucy Bronze and Megan Rapinoe in 2018

Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze have been the standout players for the United States and England at the Women's World Cup, and the winner of their duel in Lyon may determine who reaches the final.

Rapinoe has captured the attention of everyone from US president Donald Trump to actor Zac Efron with back-to-back braces that have fired USA to an eighth successive semi-final.

Meanwhile, Bronze was called "the best player in the world" by her manager Phil Neville after her thumping first-time finish capped an all-action display in England's 3-0 quarter-final win over Norway.

With left-sided forward Rapinoe set to go up against right-back Bronze in Tuesday's semi-final, we crunched the Opta numbers on both women.

Potent Pinoe

Rapinoe, nicknamed 'Pinoe', is one of the joint leaders for the Golden Boot, having become the first woman since Brazil's Marta in 2007 to score two or more goals in consecutive fixtures.

The forward has found the net five times this tournament – the same as team-mate Alex Morgan, England's Ellen White and Australia's Sam Kerr – but Rapinoe has the best shot conversion rate (45.45 per cent) of everyone but France defender Wendie Renard (57.14 per cent).

With two assists too, Rapinoe has seven goal involvements, one fewer than the leader in that category Morgan, whose five goals all came in the 13-0 thrashing of Thailand.

Advertisement

A creative force

A unique player on this USA team, Rapinoe's flair and creativity set her apart. She shot to prominence on the world stage as a substitute in 2011 by delivering the pinpoint cross for Abby Wambach's dramatic extra-time equaliser in the win over Brazil. Rapinoe remains a threat from the left wing having played the most passes into the box in this tournament (42).

Morgan is viewed as the fulcrum in USA's attacking trident, yet the statistics show Rapinoe is the one who tends to make things happen. She has created 14 chances so far – fewer than only Guro Reiten, Kosovare Asllani and Amel Majri among all players.

The Bronze Bomber

A right-back in name only, Bronze loves to bomb on and has the freedom to drift inside, as she showed by providing the assist for White's goal against Cameroon from a position typically occupied by a number 10.

Bronze is integral to everything England do and no one in the tournament has touched the ball as often as she has (478). The 27-year-old has had 71 successful passes ending in the final third – the most of all defenders. Her 10 touches in the opposition box are only bettered by Majri, Renard and Crystal Dunn among those who play at the back. Bronze has delivered the third-most crosses from open play of any defender (15) and is joint-second for goal involvements with three.

Defensive diligence

Bronze is much more than just an attacking outlet and her defensive statistics are also among the best. With the centre-back pairing of Steph Houghton and Millie Bright looking vulnerable at times, Bronze's ability to sweep in behind and snuff out danger has contributed to Neville's side keeping four straight clean sheets.

She has won 44 duels, the fourth-most among all players, and has 11 interceptions - three fewer than the leader in that category, Noko Matlou. The Lyon right-back has also made 13 tackles, good enough for sixth-most among defenders.

Advertisement
Rapinoe sets up USA showdown with France, Sweden scrape through
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Semifinal - USA v England Preview, Predicted XI, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Venezuela: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
England coach Neville reveals admiration for 'winner' Rapinoe
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe: I stand by my White House comments... except the swearing
RELATED STORY
'I'm not going to the f****** White House' – Megan Rapinoe
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe will rise to the occasion again – Press
RELATED STORY
Finish the job – US president Trump fires back at Rapinoe
RELATED STORY
Thirteen crazy stats from the United States' rout of Thailand
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Brazil: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT MAD NIG
2 - 0
 Madagascar vs Nigeria
FT ZIM CON
0 - 4
 Zimbabwe vs Congo DR
FT UGA EGY
0 - 2
 Uganda vs Egypt
Today NAM COT 09:30 PM Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
Today SOU MOR 09:30 PM South Africa vs Morocco
Tomorrow TAN ALG 12:30 AM Tanzania vs Algeria
Tomorrow KEN SEN 12:30 AM Kenya vs Senegal
Tomorrow GUI GHA 09:30 PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
Tomorrow BEN CAM 09:30 PM Benin vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Womens World Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us