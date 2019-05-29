×
Reported Roma target Gasperini to stay at Atalanta

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    29 May 2019, 18:56 IST
Gian Piero Gasperini - cropped
Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini

Atalanta have confirmed that Gian Piero Gasperini will remain as head coach next season following their qualification for the Champions League.

Gasperini guided the side to third in Serie A in 2018-19, securing their place in Europe's elite club competition for the first time.

Roma, without a coach following the end of Claudio Ranieri's short-term contract, had been linked with a move for Gasperini, but Atalanta have now ruled out the switch.

President Antonio Percassi said: "With great satisfaction, I can confirm that the relationship between Atalanta and our coach Gian Piero Gasperini continues."

Former Inter coach Gasperini joined Atalanta from Genoa in 2016 and took the club into the Europa League with a fourth-placed finish in his first season.

Establishing an exciting attacking brand of football, Atalanta scored more goals than any Serie A rival this term, while they also reached the Coppa Italia final, losing to Lazio.

Prior to seeing Gasperini commit his future to Atalanta, Roma reportedly fell short in a bid for ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

