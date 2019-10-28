Ribery apologises for shoving official after Fiorentina defeat
Franck Ribery has apologised for pushing an assistant referee following Fiorentina's Serie A defeat to Lazio on Sunday.
Ribery, who joined the club after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, twice shoved the official on the pitch after the Viola's 2-1 defeat to Simone Inzaghi's side.
The former France international – who was substituted with 14 minutes of the game remaining – could now face a potentially lengthy ban.
He took to social media on Monday to issue an apology to the official and everyone associated with Fiorentina.
"I'm really sorry for last night," a post on Twitter read. "I apologise to my team-mates, the coach and the fans. I also apologise to Mr [Matteo] Passeri because at the end of the match I was very agitated and sad, and I hope he can understand my mood.
"I always want to stay on the pitch and help my team-mates because I came all the way to Florence for this city and this club, and I think Fiorentina should get more attention. The same attention given to other clubs, for the great work we're doing every day."
— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) October 27, 2019
Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso had earlier said the failure of VAR to intervene and disallow Ciro Immobile's winner led to the ugly scenes.
"It's a little bit scandalous what happened to us because it will penalise us for a long time," he said. "Ribery was a bit nervous and he was wrong, even though he had a reason. We'll see how we move forward."