Ronaldo 600: Cristiano's club goals in Opta numbers

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 600th goal of his storied club career.

The Juventus star struck the equaliser in a 1-1 draw away to Inter in Serie A on Saturday.

Ronaldo reached his latest milestone before Lionel Messi, the Barcelona star having scored 598 for the Catalan giants.

Ronaldo, 34, has netted 27 times for Juve in his first season since arriving from Real Madrid in a €112million deal.

The Portugal international is Madrid's leading goalscorer on 450, having also struck 118 for Manchester United and five in his early days at Sporting CP.

Of his 600 goals, 102 have come from the penalty spot and 46 from direct free-kicks, out of a total of 87 from outside the box.

Ronaldo has 311 goals in LaLiga, 84 in the Premier League, 20 in Serie A and three in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

He has 126 to his name in the Champions League proper, more than any other player in the competition's history, along with seven at the Club World Cup and two in the UEFA Super Cup.

The rest of his 600 goals have come in domestic cup competitions in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, while he also has a solitary effort from Champions League qualifying.