×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo had it too - Giggs says Bale critics nothing new at Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
277   //    12 Mar 2019, 19:59 IST
Gareth Bale - cropped
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Ryan Giggs insists criticism of Gareth Bale is merely part and parcel of being a Real Madrid player, with the Wales boss citing how Cristiano Ronaldo used to be targeted, too.

Bale was booed by his own supporters when he left the field in a 1-0 Clasico loss to Barcelona this month, with the 29-year-old's agent Jonathan Barnett later labelling Madrid fans "a disgrace" for jeering his client.

The Wales international has scored just three goals in 2019 during a slump in form for Los Blancos, who hired former boss Zinedine Zidane to take over from Santiago Solari on Monday.

Bale's current international manager and former Manchester United midfielder Giggs says the ex-Tottenham star should understand that being under scrutiny is nothing new for those who play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking at a news conference where he announced his latest Wales squad, Giggs told reporters: "That [criticism] comes with playing for Real Madrid.

"Obviously, I played for United and you are open to criticism when you're at a big club. Everyone's had it.

"The two Ronaldos had it at Madrid, Gareth Bale has it. He won't be the last person to be criticised.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s go! #UCL

A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on

"What's he won? Four Champions Leagues. Scored the winner [in the final] last year. It doesn't really need [me] to say much more.

Advertisement

"But when you're at Real Madrid, and when you've got a high profile like Gareth Bale, you are open to criticism, that comes with the territory.

"He's at Real Madrid. When I played at United and you lost, you have to put up with that, just like you have to put up with the adulation when you win leagues, when you win Champions Leagues.

"It comes with the territory and you have to put with it and Gareth's put up with it. Great players over the years have put up with that, especially at Real Madrid.

"There's newspapers dedicated every day to reporting on that club, so you have to take the rough with the smooth. Gareth always turns up, gives everyone a lift and he's always been brilliant around the camp."

Zidane's return could impact Bale's long-term future in the Spanish capital, with his agent Barnett telling ESPN it was a case of "wait and see".

Yet Giggs does not believe the uncertainty at club level will impact Bale when he joins up with the Wales squad.

"He's an experienced player," Giggs added.

"I've said over and over again what a quality player he is and what a quality person he is. I expect Gareth to turn up and, just like he always does, give everyone a lift."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid news: Comparing Gareth Bale to Cristiano Ronaldo is unfair, says a former Spurs midfielder
RELATED STORY
Did selling of Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Gareth Bale led to Zidane's departure? 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 high-profile players the Los Blancos should consider selling
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Can Replace Gareth Bale At Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 Players Real Madrid should sell to sign new Galacticos
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1 - 4 Ajax : 3 Talking points
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 5 reasons why Marcelo is struggling this season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Real Madrid failed to replace Ronaldo feels Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The cause of the crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us