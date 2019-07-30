×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo: I think Neymar will stay at PSG

Omnisport
NEWS
News
193   //    30 Jul 2019, 14:14 IST
RonaldoNeymar - Cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo expects friend and Barcelona target Neymar to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil forward has been at the centre of transfer rumours since telling Thomas Tuchel he wanted to leave PSG prior to the Copa America.

LaLiga champions Barca have reportedly offered €100m plus two first-team members in an attempt to re-sign the 27-year-old two years after his departure for France.

Real Madrid, Ronaldo's former employers, and his current club Juventus have also been mentioned as possible destinations.

Yet the Portugal legend believes Neymar is most likely to remain at Parc des Princes.

Ronaldo told Marca: "I don't know. He's a great player and I get along with him very well. There is a lot of talk about him, for Madrid, Barca, Juve.

"It is the job of the press, because you have to sell papers, but I think he will stay in Paris and, if not, look for where he is happy and where he can express his football.

"I hope he will avoid injuries, because he has had a lot of them and that must worry him.

"I worry because I like to see the boy playing. Regardless of where he plays, [it is important he] takes care of himself and has no injuries. That's what I want for him."

Advertisement

Ronaldo left LaLiga 12 months after Neymar to join Serie A giants Juve.

The 34-year-old is now heading into his second season in Turin and first under new boss Maurizio Sarri, who has promised to afford the talismanic attacker freedom to roam the pitch.

Ronaldo, though, insists that he will not neglect his defensive duties as the Bianconeri chase silverware at home and in the Champions League.

"I will do the same thing I did in Madrid or in my first year at Juve or for Portugal: I will defend and close spaces," he said

"I'll be an attacker with freedom but I have to work defensively because only with everyone involved can a team win important things."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Should I bet the Eiffel Tower? - Dani Alves confident Neymar will stay at PSG
RELATED STORY
If Neymar wants to go, PSG should let him - Verratti
RELATED STORY
PSG will sell Neymar to Barcelona only on one condition, Atletico Madrid wants to block Griezmann's Barcelona move and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar to miss PSG-Inter clash
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG want Neymar to stay at the club amidst interest from Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Neymar wants Barcelona superstar at PSG, Manchester United superstar's agent makes shock exit claims and more, 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United dealt double blow in Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire chase, Barcelona give PSG ultimatum on Neymar situation and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 July 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Will Take Over Messi and Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Juventus fans dream of Neymar - Zambrotta
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Marquinhos admits Neymar could leave PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
Europa League 2018-19
01 Aug ZOR BUD 09:30 PM Zorya vs Budućnost
01 Aug UNI HON 09:45 PM Universitatea Craiova vs Honvéd
01 Aug LEV AEK 10:00 PM Levski Sofia vs AEK Larnaca
01 Aug RIG PIA 10:00 PM Riga vs Piast Gliwice
01 Aug HAC AZ 10:00 PM Häcken vs AZ
01 Aug DEB TOR 10:00 PM Debrecen vs Torino
01 Aug MAC STR 10:30 PM Maccabi Haifa vs Strasbourg
01 Aug MAL DOM 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Domžale
01 Aug KI LUZ 10:30 PM KÍ vs Luzern
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us