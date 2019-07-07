×
Ronaldo's Juventus not best ever just yet - Davids

Omnisport
NEWS
News
240   //    07 Jul 2019, 23:06 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Edgar Davids has insisted Juventus' current squad, led by record signing Cristiano Ronaldo, cannot be labelled the club's best ever until they at least reach the Champions League final.

The Italian giants finished top of Serie A last season for the eighth year running, ending up a comfortable 11 points clear of nearest rivals Napoli.

However, despite last year's addition of superstar forward Ronaldo to an already star-studded group, Juventus exited both the Champions League and Coppa Italia in the last eight.

And Davids claimed his former side must improve on last season's showing in Europe in particular if they are to go down in club history.

Asked if Ronaldo's Juventus is the greatest crop of players seen at the Bianconeri through the years, Davids replied: "Did he reach the Champions league final? No. But I hope they can make it next year.

"It is becoming an obsession for Juventus. When you want to be the best it has to be an obsession."

Juventus have added free agents Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon, as well as bringing in Merih Demiral and Luca Pellegrini during the close season.

Ajax's in-demand skipper Matthijs de Ligt has been tipped to make the switch to the Allianz Stadium too, but Davids has his reservations.

"He has only played one season at the highest level," Davids said at the Operazione Nostalgia 2019 event. 

"I don't think we have to exaggerate his evaluation."

