Rose vows to 'go out with a bang' if Champions League final is his last Spurs game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    10 May 2019, 18:16 IST
rose-cropped
Tottenham defender Danny Rose

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose vowed to "go out with a bang" if reports of him leaving after the Champions League final prove to be accurate.

Rose, 28, joined Spurs from Leeds United as a teenager in 2007 and has become an important player over the past few years.

The England international was impressive as Spurs beat Ajax 3-2 in Amsterdam on Wednesday, helping them book a place in the Champions League final on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

But Rose's Spurs career has not always been straightforward as he found himself in hot water at the start of last season for criticising the club's transfer policy.

Recent media reports have suggested Rose might move on in the close-season and he is desperate to lift the Champions League trophy if it proves to be his last act in a Spurs jersey.

"I keep seeing my name that I'm being sold, so if that's the case and it's going to be my last game for Tottenham against Liverpool, I'm hoping to go out with a bang and lift a trophy," he told reporters.

"It's a Champions League final, so individual situations have to take a back seat and you have to put the club first. 

"We are going to do that. We do realise we have a chance to make history."

Spurs will face Liverpool at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
