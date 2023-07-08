Chelsea interested in signing £30 million rated Manchester City star this summer - Reports

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Spanish center-back Aymeric Laporte's situation at Manchester City this summer, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Laporte moved to the Etihad Stadium after the Cityzens activated the £55.6 million release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao in January 2018. He went on to establish himself as an important player for the club, playing 179 games across competitions and winning 14 trophies.

However, the defender fell down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City last term. He made just 20 starts across competitions for the Premier League champions, who played 61 games in total. Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji were favored over the 29-year-old as the club won the treble.

Laporte's reduced involvement, coupled with City's pursuit of £85.4 million rated Josko Gvardiol has led to doubts about his future at the Etihad. There are suggestions that Guardiola's side are prepared to sell the center-back, whose contract runs till 2025, this summer.

The former Bilbao star, meanwhile, will not be short of options if he leaves the Cityzens. According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are interested in the former Bilbao star. The Blues could sign him as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for £17 million.

Laporte is also of interest to Italian giants Juventus, as per the report. In fact, the Bianconeri have had the City star on their radar since 2021. However, it's worth noting that the Turin-based club are facing financial constraints after recently being found guilty of capital gains violations.

Manchester City recently signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

Should Chelsea sign Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City, it wouldn't be the first time the two clubs have done business with each other this summer. The Cityzens announced the signing of Mateo Kovacic from the London giants last month. The Blues sold the Croatian, who had just one year remaining on his deal, for £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Kovacic initially joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in 2018 and made the move permanent for £38.5 million the following summer. He made 221 appearances across competitions for the Premier League giants, bagging six goals and 15 assists. The midfielder also helped the Stamford Bridge outfit win four trophies.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in Levi Colwill. Mauricio Pochettino's side, though, are adamant that the England U21 international is not for sale. It remains to be seen if their stance will change if they receive an enticing offer from City.

