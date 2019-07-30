×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rumour Has It: Dybala-Lukaku swap given green light

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    30 Jul 2019, 12:08 IST
DybalaLukaku-cropped
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (L) and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (R)

Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku are both set to receive some clarity of their respective futures.

Juventus are reportedly willing to cash in on Dybala, while Lukaku wants to leave Manchester United.

Now, the pair are set to be involved in a huge transfer.

 

TOP STORY – DYBALA & LUKAKU TO SWAP CLUBS

According to widespread reports in Italy, Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku are set to be involved in a swap deal.

The front pages of Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport are dominated by reports that Dybala and Lukaku are poised to swap clubs.

Corriere dello Sport claims Juve and United are on the verge of a deal, while Tuttosport says sporting director Fabio Paratici is accelerating a transfer for Lukaku – who had been tipped to join Serie A rivals Inter.

Advertisement

With Juve valuing Dybala at €100million and United asking €85m for Lukaku, the Red Devils would also need to send cash to the Serie A champions in exchange for the Argentina star.

ROUND-UP

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale is in negotiations with a different Chinese club, according to Onda Cero. Unwanted by Madrid, Bale was poised to join CSL outfit Jiangsu Suning before the deal fell through.

- With Inter struggling to strike a deal with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku and Juventus reportedly closing in on a swap deal involving the Belgium striker, the Nerazzurri are turning to Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani. That is according to Sportitalia, which says Cavani is the alternative to Lukaku and Roma veteran Edin Dzeko.

- The Daily Mail says Arsenal will have five years to pay their club-record fee for Lille star Nicolas Pepe. Arsenal are set to pay £20million of the £72m transfer up front, with the remainder spread out over a five-year period.

- Russian side Zenit are closing in on a deal to sign Malcom from Barcelona, claims Marca. Malcom only joined Barca last season, but he has struggled to establish himself at Camp Nou and his future is uncertain following Antoine Griezmann's arrival.

- Bild reports Bayer Leverkusen are set to sign midfielder Nadiem Amiri from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim.

Manchester United are not prepared to exceed £70m in their bid to sign Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, according to the Mirror. Leicester are reportedly demanding £90m for the England international. The Sun is reporting that Maguire is fed up and is trying to force through a move. Meanwhile, L'Equipe says the Red Devils are "prepared to move" for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele as Lukaku heads for the exit door.

- According to L'Equipe, Monaco have enquired about signing Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, who has been valued at €30 (£27m).

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: PSG could swap Neymar for Bale
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Man United reject Neymar-Pogba swap with PSG
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Milinkovic-Savic has verbal agreement with Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Tottenham approach Juventus for Dybala
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Ceballos bound for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Beckham's Inter Miami make Icardi offer
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Atletico close to shock deal for Madrid's James
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Bale on brink of Jiangsu Suning move
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid ready to make £150m Pogba bid
RELATED STORY
Arsenal agree £72 million deal for Pepe, Manchester United and Juventus to pull off stunning swap deal, Real Madrid confident of signing Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us