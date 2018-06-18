Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Russia will stop Salah - Cherchesov

Mohamed Salah tormented defences across England and Europe last season but Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov is confident of stopping him.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 17:53 IST
85
StanislavCherchesov - cropped
Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov has pledged to leave Mohamed Salah shackled when the World Cup hosts take on Egypt in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Talk of Salah dominated Cherchesov's pre-match media briefing at Krestovsky Stadium, with the Liverpool star having been declared fit to return from the shoulder injury he sustained during last month's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The Egyptian Football Association similarly declared Salah was ready to take on Uruguay in their opening 1-0 Group A defeat but experienced boss Hector Cuper opted not to risk his prized asset.

Salah, 26, tore Premier League and Champions League defences apart during a stunning debut season at Anfield that yielded 44 goals, but Stanislav is confident he has the remedy as his team look to build upon an emphatic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

"What can I say? I trust in my team," he said. "I believe in my players and I will give you a simple answer.

"We are ready to do this and we will do this."

Cherchesov dismissed the notion that roughhouse tactics would come into play and defended Madrid captain Sergio Ramos against an accusation that he purposely caused Salah's injury.

"Is someone going to behave as Ramos behaved? I don't understand the question," he replied.

"I saw that he was holding the cup of the Champions League and tomorrow there will be no cup.

"I believe that Ramos did not do this on purpose. This is a contact sport and, as I understand, no one injures people from other teams on purpose."

The man charged with thwarting Salah as Russia's last line of defence is goalkeeper and captain Igor Akinfeev.

The CSKA Moscow man bristled at persistent references to Salah as he sat alongside his coach.

"First of all I will tell you about my team," he said. "I believe we should pay more attention to the Russian team. We have our own tasks, our own missions and so on.

"We know there will not be mannequins against us. These will be living beings. It is not only Mo Salah who will be playing against us. They have another 20-plus players. We will see what will happen."

Asked whether he was looking forward to playing against Salah, Akinfeev snapped back: "I don't even know how to start preparing how to respond to your question, frankly.

"I would prefer that my team win tomorrow, that's my response."

The winning feeling deserted Russia during their preparations – something a comparatively jovial Cherchesov made light of when their dismal run of friendly form was brought up.

"Hey - no, no! We're not talking about the seven games [without a win]," he said.

"We have won one game already here at the World Cup, so what is the next question?"

Soon enough, it will be Salah posing them.

Composed Cherchesov hoping Russia 'set the tone' against...
RELATED STORY
Salah declared fit to face Russia
RELATED STORY
Egypt coach expects Salah to play against Russia
RELATED STORY
Russia v Egypt: Salah poised to derail hosts' juggernaut
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
RELATED STORY
Burdened Salah to lead Egypt against Russia at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Lowly-ranked Russians, Saudis meet to kick off World Cup
RELATED STORY
Kanchelskis: This is the worst Russia team I've ever seen
RELATED STORY
Salah has the chance to get Egypt's World Cup party going
RELATED STORY
Russia v Saudi Arabia: Pressure on hosts in World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us