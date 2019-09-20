Saka wants more after opening Arsenal account

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 152 // 20 Sep 2019, 01:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal against Eintracht Frankfurt

Bukayo Saka scored his first Arsenal goal in Thursday's 3-0 Europa League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and already has his sights set on more.

Saka, 18, came in as one of seven changes made by Unai Emery from the team that suffered a second-half collapse to draw 2-2 with Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The teenage winger, making just his second start for the club, set up Joe Willock for the first-half opener and drew a foul from Dominik Kohr that resulted in the Eintracht midfielder's second yellow card with 11 minutes remaining.

Saka was key to Arsenal capitalising on their numerical advantage, bending home a fine finish from the edge of the box and releasing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to cap an impressive victory at the Commerzbank-Arena.

"It was a very proud moment, I'm so happy. It's a dream come true. Since I was a kid, I've always dreamed of scoring for [the] Arsenal first team. Now I've done that and I just want to do it more," Saka told BT Sport.

"We spoke about it before the game, their fans get behind them a lot. They were making noise the whole game long. We said we had to play with our confidence and stick to our game plan."

Saka became the youngest Arsenal player to score in European competition since a 17-year-old Aaron Ramsey in October 2008, impressing Willock.

"He's a special player and he got two assists and one goal tonight," Willock said of Saka.

Advertisement

"I'm happy to score and contribute to winning the game, but as a whole I thought we all did well and it was a big night for us.

"They were very strong one-v-one and they tried to press us high, so we had to hit them on the counter. We knew we had fast players so that was our game plan. It worked and we had a lot of chances to score, but we got there in the end."