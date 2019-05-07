×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Salah a 'big miss' for Liverpool, says Suarez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    07 May 2019, 06:28 IST
salah-cropped
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Barcelona star Luis Suarez believes Mohamed Salah will be a "big miss" for Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

Salah and Roberto Firmino have been ruled out in a huge blow to Jurgen Klopp's men, who host the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday trailing 3-0 on aggregate.

While Firmino is sidelined with a muscle injury, Salah suffered a head knock during Liverpool's Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Suarez, who scored in the first leg at Camp Nou, said Salah's absence was a blow for Liverpool, but he warned his side of their opponents' depth.

"Salah is a very important player, has been in the top three in the world the last couple of years," he told a news conference.

"It's a big miss for them, but they have [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Daniel] Sturridge, [Divock] Origi who are quality players and we have to be aware and careful."

While Liverpool continued their push domestically, Barcelona were able to rest players against Celta Vigo with the LaLiga title already secured.

But they still saw Ousmane Dembele suffer a hamstring injury, a setback lamented by coach Ernesto Valverde.

Advertisement

"Nobody wants injuries, it would be great if they can make a quick recovery and it's a shame they can't play [on Tuesday]," he said.

"We'll miss Dembele as he is a player who could have lapped up the spaces left by Liverpool at the back."

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Champions League: 'Salah way behind Messi, only Cristiano Ronaldo can rival him for that crown', says Arsenal legend
RELATED STORY
More to Liverpool than Firmino, Mane and Salah - Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Salah might miss Champions League second-leg tie against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - 3 key battles you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: 3 Reasons why Barcelona beat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Suarez: Liverpool have very bright future
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: "Mohammed Salah is out," confirms Jurgen Klopp ahead of Champions League 2nd Leg Clash against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool, 5 men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Suarez: I won't celebrate in the same way at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us