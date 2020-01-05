Sam Kerr inspires comeback win on Chelsea debut

Sam Kerr is brought down on her Chelsea debut

Australia superstar Sam Kerr had a hand in two goals and prompted a Reading red card as her Chelsea debut ended in a 3-1 Women's Super League victory.

The 26-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea in November, having claimed the Golden Boot and been named MVP with Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

Kerr scored five times at the Women's World Cup last year, too, but could not get off the mark on her Blues bow at Kingsmeadow on Sunday.

The forward was heavily involved throughout, however, and might have had her big moment inside two minutes, wastefully firing over after dashing through on goal.

Reading captain Fara Williams made Kerr pay for her profligacy with a deflected opener after 15 minutes, but the visitors were swiftly dealt a blow as goalkeeper Grace Moloney was sent off for a rugged challenge on Chelsea's new star, who required treatment.

Replacement Rachael Laws denied Kerr with her legs, yet a first Super League assist followed, a cute backheel sending Beth England clear to round the goalkeeper and equalise.

And Kerr was again key when Chelsea's second arrived after 64 minutes; her one-on-one finish was saved but the rebound fell kindly for Guro Reiten, who executed a superb lob.

Erin Cuthbert added a close-range third, before Kerr was substituted off to a cheer with 13 minutes left.